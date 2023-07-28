Seahawks sign Wayne Taulapapa, waive Montrae Braswell

The Seahawks signed first-round pick Devon Witherspoon on Friday and their announcement of the move included a couple of other moves as well.

Seattle signed running back Wayne Taulapapa and made room for him on the 90-man roster by waiving cornerback Montrae Braswell.

Taulapapa tried out for the Seahawks at their rookie minicamp earlier this year and he played his final season college ball nearby at the University of Washington. He ran 140 times for 887 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 24 passes during his lone season with the Huskies.

Braswell signed with the Seahawks in June after going undrafted in April.