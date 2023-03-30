 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Seahawks still evaluating quarterback draft prospects, watch Anthony Richardson on Thursday

  
Published March 30, 2023 04:35 PM
Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have made the rounds to watch the top quarterbacks throw at their Pro Days. The proof is in the selfies.

They saw Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis last week. On Thursday, they attended Florida’s Pro Day to watch Anthony Richardson. The Seahawks’ seven-person contingent stood behind Richardson as he flashed a peace sign.

“We actually started doing it because [quarterbacks coach] Greg Olson, when he was with the Raiders, they traveled around and saw some guys, so he’s like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get a selfie .’ And then we just did it and gave it to the PR department and it took off from there,” Schneider said Thursday on his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports.

Despite re-signing starter Geno Smith, a Pro Bowler in 2022, and backup Drew Lock, the Seahawks are considering drafting a quarterback. They have picks No. 5 and 20.

“You know, in our exit interviews with Geno and with Drew, we told both of those guys, ‘Hey, look, we haven’t picked up here [in the top five] in a long, long time, and there’s a chance – we can’t say we will or we won’t -- [that we will draft a quarterback]. But, you know, we’d love to have you guys both back, but we don’t know if we are going to take a quarterback or we’re not. We just don’t know yet,’

“So those guys were in the loop in terms of everything that we have going on with all these quarterback studies this year.”