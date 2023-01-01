 Skip navigation
Seahawks stretch lead to 17-3

  
Published January 1, 2023 11:52 AM
The Seahawks got off on the right foot early in the first quarter against the Jets on Sunday and the start of the second quarter looks just as good.

Geno Smith hit tight end Tyler Mabry for a seven-yard touchdown on the second play of the quarter and the Seahawks are now up 17-3 at home. Mabry played six games for the Seahawks last season, but never caught a pass so the practice squad elevation’s first NFL reception was a productive one.

Smith set up the touchdown with a short flip to running back DeeJay Dallas while scrambling. Dallas took the ball for a 41-yard gain to set the Seahawks up inside the Jets’ 10-yard-line.

Smith is now 7-9 for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Jets quarterback Mike White is 4-of-9 for 59 yards and an interception that the Seahawks were able to turn into a field goal.