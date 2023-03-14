 Skip navigation
Seahawks tender Ryan Neal as restricted free agent

  
Published March 14, 2023 11:00 AM
Ryan Neal took on a starting role at safety for the Seahawks last year and the team would like to hold onto him as a restricted free agent.

If they don’t, they will not be getting any compensation back from the team that signs Neal away. Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that they have tendered Neal at the lowest level.

That tender is for $2.627 million and the Seahawks would have a chance to match any outside offer for Neal’s services.

Neal appeared in 14 games and made 10 starts in the regular season last year. He also started Seattle’s playoff loss to the 49ers and ended the year with that 76 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble across all 15 appearances.