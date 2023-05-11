 Skip navigation
Seahawks to sign Mario Edwards

  
Published May 11, 2023
The Seahawks gained some cap space by restructuring wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s contract and they’ve found a use for some of it.

ESPN reports that they are signing defensive end Mario Edwards. It’s a one-year deal with no other terms disclosed at the moment.

Edwards spent last season with the Titans and recorded 17 tackles and three sacks in 13 appearances. He has also played for the Bears, Saints, Giants, and Raiders since being selected by the AFC West team in the second round of the 2015 draft. He has 135 tackles, 19.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 99 career games.

The Seahawks have also added Dre’Mont Jones and second-round pick Mike Morris to their defensive end group this offseason.