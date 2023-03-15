 Skip navigation
Seahawks won’t tender Tanner Muse

  
Published March 15, 2023 04:42 AM
nbc_pft_rapidfirefa_230314
March 14, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on some of the most impactful reported free agency signings so far, featuring Cam Sutton, Dre’Mont Jones, Jamel Dean and more.

Linebacker Tanner Muse is set for unrestricted free agency.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks will not tender Muse an offer as a restricted free agent.

Muse was a Raiders third-round pick in 2020 and he missed his rookie season while on injured reserve. He was waived coming out of training camp last year and then signed to the Seahawks practice squad in September.

Muse appeared in six games that season and then went on to play in every game for Seattle last season. Most of his playing time came on special teams and he recorded 16 tackles in the regular season last year. He had four tackles in the team’s playoff loss to the 49ers.