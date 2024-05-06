 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks work out new deal with CB Michael Jackson

  
Published May 6, 2024 05:08 PM

The Seahawks tendered restricted free agent Michael Jackson, and it served as a placeholder until the sides could work out a new deal.

They did that, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

The cornerback would have made $3.116 million on the tender. He now will make a league-minimum base salary of $1.055 million with a $167,500 signing bonus, per Henderson. That drops his cap number from $3.116 million to $1.223 million, creating about $1.89 million in cap space.

The Cowboys made Jackson a fifth-round pick in 2019, and he also has spent time with the Lions and Patriots.

He has played 36 games with the Seahawks with 21 starts, totaling 111 tackles, one interception and 19 passes defensed.

Jackson became a core special teams player last season, playing 51 percent of the special teams snaps over 17 games.