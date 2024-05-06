Seahawks work out new deal with CB Michael Jackson

The Seahawks tendered restricted free agent Michael Jackson, and it served as a placeholder until the sides could work out a new deal.

They did that, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

The cornerback would have made $3.116 million on the tender. He now will make a league-minimum base salary of $1.055 million with a $167,500 signing bonus, per Henderson. That drops his cap number from $3.116 million to $1.223 million, creating about $1.89 million in cap space.

The Cowboys made Jackson a fifth-round pick in 2019, and he also has spent time with the Lions and Patriots.

He has played 36 games with the Seahawks with 21 starts, totaling 111 tackles, one interception and 19 passes defensed.

Jackson became a core special teams player last season, playing 51 percent of the special teams snaps over 17 games.