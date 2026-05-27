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Seahawks WR Tory Horton could return before offseason work is done

  
Published May 26, 2026 08:31 PM

Wide receiver Tory Horton, a fifth-round pick in 2025, made 13 catches for 161 yards and five touchdowns and also contributed a 95-yard punt return touchdown. But Horton had a shin injury in Week 9 that ended his season.

Horton underwent surgery, and his timetable for a return has been uncertain.

“There’s a chance that he could do some stuff toward the end of the spring,” coach Mike Macdonald said Tuesday, via Connor Benintendi of SI.com. “We’ll see.”

That’s great news for Horton’s chances of being ready for Week 1.

“Tory has made a lot of great strides,” Macdonald said. “We got some feedback that can really accelerate his recovery, which is great. He deserves some good news: He’s been working really, really hard. It’s one of those things, you don’t have a timetable until you do. It shows you’ve just got to keep grinding away at it.”