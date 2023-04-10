 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sean Clifford to visit with Packers

  
Published April 10, 2023 09:28 AM
nbc_pft_rodgers_230410.1.1
April 10, 2023 10:14 AM
Jets G.M. Joe Douglas is confident Aaron Rodgers will land in New York, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline why they believe the trade will happen during the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Packers are ready to begin the Jordan Love era with the seemingly inevitable trade of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets coming at some point sooner than later.

But Green Bay is still doing some work on this year’s quarterbacks class.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers will host former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford for a top 30 visit on Tuesday.

Clifford started for four years at Penn State, making 51 total collegiate appearances with 46 starts. In his final season, he completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,822 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for five TDs in 2022.

Clifford ended his Penn State career as the offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl in January.

While Clifford is not regarded as one of the top QB prospects in this year’s class, he still could develop into a viable signal-caller at the next level.