Sean McDermott confirms Tre’Davious White suffered torn Achilles

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has torn his Achilles and will be out for the rest of the season, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed in his Monday press conference.

White was carted off the field during the third quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins after suffering the non-contact injury. Buffalo initially announced that White was being evaluated for an ankle injury but that was later updated.

It’s particularly unfortunate for White, who also suffered a torn ACL in 2021 and came back to play six games for Buffalo last year.

A first-round pick in 2017, White has spent his entire career with the Bills. He’s started 82 games and had 18 career interceptions with 68 passes defensed.

Via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News, McDermott said the team is “always going to look” at potential options at quarterback. But the team is also confident in the corners currently on the roster.

The Bills will travel to London to play the Jaguars in Week 5.