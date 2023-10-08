Sean McDermott: DaQuan Jones pec injury doesn’t look good

The Bills lost to the Jaguars on Sunday and it looks like they lost two members of their defense to serious injuries in the process.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, that the pec injury that forced defensive lineman DaQuan Jones is “not looking good at this point.” Jones was injured in the first quarter.

McDermott used the same language to describe the leg injury suffered by linebacker Matt Milano. Milano left the game on a cart with an aircast on his leg. The Bills also lost cornerback Tre’Davious White to a torn Achilles last week.

Jones had 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks coming into Sunday’s game.