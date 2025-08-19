Sean McDermott: Maxwell Hairston “a ways away” from returning

Bills first-round pick Maxwell Hairston has been out with a knee injury since the end of July and it remains unclear when the cornerback might be able to return to the field.

Head coach Sean McDemott said at a Tuesday press conference that Hairston remains “a ways away” from getting back in action. He said that the team’s medical staff is still working out “a feel for exactly what we’re dealing with in terms of when we can start to push a little bit more.”

“I get the vibe that we are moving in the right direction, there’s just not a lot of clarity on the back half of it,” McDermott said.

There will likely be further updates as the Bills move closer to the season opener, but the current state of affairs would make it no surprise if Hairston’s regular season debut is delayed beyond Week 1.