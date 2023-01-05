 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McDermott: Resuming game Monday would be hard, but wanted players to have option

  
Published January 5, 2023 12:02 PM
nbc_pft_burrowemotions_230105
January 5, 2023 08:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Joe Burrow’s comments about the emotions among the players during Damar Hamlin’s collapse and point to a potential silver lining.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media for the first time since the suspension of Monday night’s game against the Bills and Bengals and he shared some details of what went on after Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the field in an ambulance.

McDermott said that teams are conditioned to switch back into game mode after injuries, but that he knew “we’re going to need some time” after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest at the end of a play. He said he then spoke to defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier before telling game officials that the team would need more time to collect themselves.

McDermott said he then addressed the team in order to see how the players felt about resuming the game.
“I knew it was going to be really hard to put them back out there, but I wanted to give them the option,” McDermott said.

McDermott said that the players’ decision was that they didn’t feel they could continue and he delivered that message to league officials.

McDermott also credited Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Bengals players for their reaction to the Bills’ needs. He called it “an amazing show of compassion, empathy, love” given how the two sides were competing earlier in the evening.