Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Sean McDermott: This is not a soap opera, Bills have a game to focus on

  
Published January 11, 2023 09:42 AM
January 11, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unveil PFT's final power rankings of the regular season, featuring the Lions rocketing up and the Bengals looking very dangerous despite staying pat at No. 5.

Today’s great news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital was the top topic of conversation at coach Sean McDermott’s press conference today, but McDermott stressed the importance of his team getting ready for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

“We’re just focusing on this game, honestly,” McDermott said. “This is not a soap opera. We’ve got one game to get ready for and that’s really what we’re focused on.”

McDermott said the Bills have no choice but to put all their energy into preparing for the Dolphins.

“That’s what we have to do. This is a good football team that we split with this year and we have a lot of respect for them,” McDermott said. “We’ve got to get ourselves ready to go.”

There couldn’t be a better story to conclude this NFL season than the Bills winning the Super Bowl and Hamlin being there with them, but McDermott knows it starts with winning on Sunday.