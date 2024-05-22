 Skip navigation
Sean McDermott: We’re so fortunate to add John Parry to our staff

  
Published May 22, 2024 09:55 AM

Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed on Tuesday that the team has hired former NFL official and former ESPN analyst John Parry to the team’s staff.

Parry will serve as an officiating liaison for the franchise, assisting McDermott with replay reviews.

“So fortunate that we can add John to our staff,” McDermott said, via Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News. “You’re always looking to improve, right? We had a similar role on staff last season. And now we had a chance to add John, who’s basically been in the seat in some capacity in the role that he possessed with the broadcast over the last couple of years.

“More and more, I think that’s getting more attention. And it’ll play a more pivotal role in games. And you guys see it every week, right? So it’s just trying to ... by the nth degree, continue to find ways to make us better. And whether it’s reviewing plays, being experts in the rules, managing games, all those things. So even Monday through Saturday, some of those areas, I just think we can never get enough of.”

Parry, 59, was with ESPN from 2019 to 2023 after serving as an on-field official from 2000 through 2018.