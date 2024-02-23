Sean McVay excited to see what Raheem Morris and a staff of ex-Rams coaches do in Atlanta

After spending the last three seasons as the Rams’ defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris was hired this year as the Falcons’ head coach. And Morris promptly built a coaching staff full of other former Rams assistants.

Rams head coach Sean McVay says he was happy to see that Morris got a promotion, and then turned around and gave promotions to several former Rams coaches who not have better job titles in Atlanta. McVay wants other assistant coaches to view him as the kind of head coach who can help them advance in their careers.

“People are leaving for the right reasons, and I think that attracts quality coaches,” McVay said.

McVay noted that he has lost many of his assistants from last season.

“Raheem took most of those guys,” McVay said. “I think it’s an awesome opportunity for those guys to be able to elevate their careers. He is so deserving of the job. He’s one of my closest friends, he’s a great leader.”

McVay said he believes that Morris, new Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson (previously the Rams’ quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator) and new Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake (previously the Rams’ assistant head coach) are going to have a lot of success.

“Can’t wait to watch him go shine,” McVay said of Morris. “I know Zac and Jimmy will do an outstanding job as his coordinators.”

Morris also hired assistant coaches Tim Berbenich, Nick Jones, K.J. Black and Lance Schulters, all of whom were previously on the Rams’ staff and are now on the Falcons’ staff.