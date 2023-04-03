 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Sean McVay expects healthy Matthew Stafford to rebound in a big way

  
Published April 3, 2023 03:57 PM
While Sean McVay announced Matthew Stafford will have no limitations in the offseason, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how his contract could be financially limiting the Rams from developing their roster.

Sean McVay said last week that his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, will have “no limitations ” when the offseason program starts.

Concussions and a spinal cord contusion limited Stafford to only nine games last season, but for the first offseason in two years, Stafford will be healthy. McVay said Stafford already is throwing after not fully participating in the team’s offseason program in 2022 while working his way back from a right elbow procedure.

McVay expects Stafford to rebound in a big way in 2023.

“I think just the competitor that he is,” McVay told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He loves the game . He loves to be able to go play. He loves to go compete. I think when you look at some of the things that he had to navigate through last year, he’s motivated to come back and respond and lead. That’s what he’s done for such a long period of time. He certainly elevates everybody that he’s around. I think this is the first offseason in a long time that he’s actually feeling good. He’s been able to throw. He’s been able to kind of start his rhythm and routine a little bit earlier than previous years. He’s got a good look in his eye, and I’m glad he’s leading the way for us.”

Stafford, 35, completed 68 percent of his throws for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his limited playing time last year.