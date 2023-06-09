Sean Payton: I hope our players take the next step, last year’s steps weren’t good enough

First-year Broncos coach Sean Payton knows there’s a whole lot of work to do in Denver.

Payton was asked if safety Caden Sterns can take the next step as a player and answered that he needs an entire roster of players ready to take the next step.

“Look, the next step is that cliche term. I hope all of them take the next step because last year’s steps were not good enough ,” Payton said, via Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

The 5-12 Broncos were perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing team in 2022, they’ve finished in last place in the AFC West three years in a row, and they haven’t been to the postseason since winning the Super Bowl in Peyton Manning’s last NFL game. Payton knows it’s past time for the franchise to take a step forward.