Sean Payton preparing for “dominant” Josh Jacobs

Running back Josh Jacobs returned to the Raiders after agreeing to a one-year deal that will see him earn up to $12 million this season.

While Jacobs did not participate in the offseason or training camp, Denver head coach Sean Payton is still expecting to see the running back who has run all over the Broncos in his first four seasons.

“Our plan defensively is, here are the key players,” Payton said, via Mike Klis of 9News Denver. “He certainly is one of the more dominant running backs in the NFL, so that’s how we’ll approach the game.”

Jacobs led the league in rushing last season. But he also has posted several of his best games against the divisional opponent. He’s rushed for 721 yards with nine touchdowns in seven games versus Denver. He has 574 rushing yards in eight games against Kansas City and 585 yards in seven games against Los Angeles.

Last season, Jacobs rushed for 144 yards and two TDs in a Week 4 win and 109 yards in Las Vegas’ Week 11 victory.

The Raiders have beaten the Broncos in six consecutive matchups and seven out of the last eight. The only time Denver’s won since 2019 was the last game of that season — when Jacobs didn’t play due to injury.