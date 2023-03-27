 Skip navigation
Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sean Payton: Roughing the passer stands out as one thing NFL needs to officiate better

  
Published March 27, 2023 01:43 AM
nbc_pft_bryceyoungproday__230324
March 24, 2023 08:57 AM
Bryce Young declined to weigh in at Pro Day after weighing 204 pounds at the Scouting Combine, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to examine how that could be just as much of an issue as his height.

Roughing the passer penalties are being scrutinized at this week’s league meeting, and Broncos coach Sean Payton says that’s necessary.

Payton told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that roughing the passer needs to be officiated better.

“Roughing the passer, I’m not going to say it’s a crisis, but whatever is next,” Payton said. “Let’s say crisis is level five, I’d say level three. It’s something that we got to be better at . So how do we handle that? So one of the items is being able to possibly challenge roughing the passer. I think that’s the one thing to me that stands out that is really up and down.”

The 32 teams will vote on a proposal to make roughing the passer penalties reviewable on replay. That proposal will need 24 teams voting in favor to pass, and it’s unclear at this point whether 24 teams support the change.