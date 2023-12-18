Sean Payton: Russell Wilson and I have a great relationship

Broncos head coach Sean Payton declined to share the particulars of a heated sideline conversation with quarterback Russell Wilson after Saturday night’s loss to the Lions and he didn’t provide any details during a Monday press conference either.

Payton said that he had not addressed his comments with Wilson or with the team and that he feels he and Wilson “have a great relationship” as they near the end of their first regular season working together. He indicated the conversation on Saturday was a normal in-game interaction.

“Nothing more to share,’’ Payton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “It’s certainly in-game intensity, heat of the moment all those things but nothing more to add.”

The loss to the Lions leaves the Broncos in the No. 11 spot in the AFC playoff picture, so they’ll need to get everyone on the same page in time to get a win against the Patriots in Week 16 if they want to have a shot at moving back into position to go to the postseason.