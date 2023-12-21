Sean Payton: We’ll see if Kareem Jackson is activated this week

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson’s latest suspension for violating player safety rules by lowering his helmet to hit opposing players has come to an end, but it’s not a sure thing that he will be back in Denver’s secondary for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

P.J. Locke has been starting in Jackson’s place and he has been playing well, so the Broncos have not committed to activating Jackson for this week. The team has a roster exemption through Week 16 and head coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday that they are sorting out what path is the best one to take this week.

“We’ll see,” Payton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “It’s been four weeks. All those things are possibilities. It’s still something we’re going through relative to packages.”

Jackson has been suspended twice for a total of six games for his repeated violations of the league’s rules. Those bans have cost him more than $800,000 in salary and he’s also been fined more than $89,000 this season.