 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton will allow Broncos to worry about everything but coaching

  
Published January 31, 2023 03:04 PM
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_230127
January 27, 2023 02:37 PM
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Sean Payton's plans for the 2023 NFL season, and if he'll be roaming the sidelines for a team this fall.

The Broncos gave up a first-round pick and then some to get coach Sean Payton, and they’re likely paying him a lot of money. It’s all worth it, for one very important reason.

When a team has a high-end coach, it gives ownership and the rest of the front office one less big thing to worry about if/when things aren’t going well for the team.

If a franchise doesn’t have a high-end coach, any and all struggles spark questions that include whether the problem is the coach. If a team does have a high-end coach, the team can worry about anything and everything else, if the struggles continue.

For example, many assume that quarterback Russell Wilson has lost his fastball. But what if the problem in 2022 was coach Nathaniel Hackett and not Wilson? If Wilson struggles in 2023 under Payton, it will be much easier to conclude that the problem was and is Wilson.

The same mindset applies to the rest of the team, especially when it comes to the offense. If the Broncos have struggles, the team won’t have to waste time, effort, and energy wondering if it’s the coach.

That doesn’t mean the Broncos will undergo a dramatic turnaround in 2023. But it does mean that it will be much easier for the team to diagnose, and in turn to fix, the things that are keeping them from contending.