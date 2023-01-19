Sean Payton’s Panthers interview is on hold
Published January 19, 2023 06:03 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why a mid-to-late first-round pick is a small price to pay for a team to scoop up Sean Payton as head coach for next season.
The Panthers were planning to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton for the vacant position in Carolina. For now, that meeting is on hold.
Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the interview has been postponed following the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes in a boating accident.
Owner David Tepper, his wife Nicole, and other teams officials returned to Charlotte from New York following the incident.
Payton has drawn interest from the Panthers, Broncos, Texans, and Cardinals.