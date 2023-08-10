Second Jets-Panthers practice canceled due to weather, safety concerns

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t thrilled with the way his team performed during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Panthers and they won’t have a chance to turn things around on Thursday.

The Panthers announced that the second scheduled practice for the teams has been canceled. The team cited weather and safety concerns as the reason for the cancellation.

Rodgers won’t be on the field, but Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will be in action when the two teams play a preseason game on Saturday.

Thursday’s practice was also the last one of Panthers training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, so the team will now move their practices back to their own facility.