 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Set up your post-draft reading today

  
Published April 28, 2023 07:00 AM
Father of Mine

The draft continues tonight, if you haven’t heard. You’ll be locked in for the next two, as will we.

Before your focus returns to the draft, allow me to focus one last time (until after the draft) on my new book, Father of Mine.

You’ll need something to do after Saturday, beyond following PFT for all updates about offseason workouts, rookie tryouts, minicamps, and the like. For only $4.99 , you can get the Father of Mine ebook. It’s literally available everywhere ebooks can be purchased. From the one we all know about (Amazon) to the ones that I’d never heard of.

For a mere $14.65 , you get the six-by-nine-inch paperback book. I got one Wednesday, and it turned out better than I expected. Good enough to make up for the contents.

I’m kidding. The book is good. I’ve asked for input from readers . Folks are reading it in one day. Unless they just want to get it over with, it means they like it.

You will, too. It’s priced to sell. It’s priced to get folks to read it, and perhaps to say, “Hey, you got any more of those books?”

Coincidentally, I do. Possibly a sequel. And plenty of other stuff.