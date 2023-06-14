Shad Khan bristles at question regarding “wiggle room” in proposed split of stadium costs

The Jaguars have launched the inherently political process of persuading the powers-that-be in Jacksonville to devote significant amounts of taxpayer money to the renovation of the stadium, and the development of a surrounding entertainment district.

The whole thing is expected to cost $2 billion. The team has suggested a 50-50 split of the total expenses, which means (math is hard) a billion in taxpayer money.

The Jaguars have begun to take their case to the streets -- specifically to the sports bars and other locations for a series of “community huddles.” The stated goal is to answer questions and provide information about the project. The real objective is to rally support for the public money the Jaguars are seeking.

Via David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union, team owner Shad Khan made a “surprise appearance ” at the first event.

Khan apparently was surprised by one of the non-softball questions he received. Per Bauerlein, a reporter asked Khan if there’s any wiggle room regarding the 50-50 split.

“You know, are you negotiating for the city?” Khan said. “OK, so end of question.”

It would have been a lot easier to say something less confrontational, such as, “We won’t be negotiating publicly.” Really, if Khan wants to pull this thing off, he needs the local media on his side.

Then again, he likely views the question itself as some sort of effort to subvert his effort to engineer progress and innovation in Jacksonville. That’s part of the game that will be played. You’re either for our effort to get a billion in free money, or you’re against the best interests of the city.

Negotiations have not yet started between the Jaguars and Jacksonville. A new mayor takes office on July 1.

The team’s stadium lease runs through 2029. The Jaguars surely won’t sign a new lease without a renovated stadium.

So the clock is ticking, softly for now, on working things out. It will be interesting to see whether Khan gets other fair but pointed questions on the project, and whether he’ll realize that these folks are just doing their jobs.