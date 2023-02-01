 Skip navigation
Shanahan: 49ers aren’t looking for a “high-profile veteran” quarterback

  
Published February 1, 2023 02:36 PM
With Trey Lance believing he’ll be 100 percent for OTAs in May and Brock Purdy weighing options for his elbow, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the 49ers should proceed with their QBs.

The 49ers will enter the 2023 offseason program with two primary quarterbacks -- Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. They won’t be trying to acquire someone with greater name recognition.

During the season-ending press conference, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether the team would be looking for a “high-profile veteran” quarterback.

“No, we’re content enough,” Shanahan said.

It would be interesting to know whether that would have been the answer if Tom Brady hadn’t retired today. But the answer also seems to rule out Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a player for whom the 49ers reportedly tried to trade in 2021, prior to going all in with an effort to trade up for Trey Lance.

It also likely rules out Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, if he counts as a “high-profile veteran.”

Regardless, it appears that the 49ers will proceed with Lance and Purdy and no one else. Unless they decide to make Brady an offer he won’t refuse to yet again change his mind about retirement.