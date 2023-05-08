Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson has come in attacking this thing like a pro

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson has come in attacking this thing like a pro

  
Published May 8, 2023 05:56 AM
nbc_simms_tier3teamsv2_230501
May 1, 2023 12:55 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the Bills, Bears, Bengals, Colts, Raiders, Giants, Buccaneers and Cardinals to evaluate each team's draft selections.

Colts No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson got his first taste of his new day-to-day work environment over the weekend at rookie minicamp.

Indianapolis has not put any timetable on Richardson becoming the club’s starting quarterback. But head coach Shane Steichen seems to like his new QB’s initial approach.

“He’s come in every day attacking this thing like a pro ,” Steichen said over the weekend, via JJ Stankewitz of the team’s website. “And we just got to continue to be consistent with it every single day.”

The Colts didn’t get after it too hard over the weekend, with the minicamp more focused on coaches starting to get to know players. But Steichen noted Richardson has the kind of demeanor that should serve him well as a quarterback.

“He’s got a great presence,” Steichen said. “He’s got a great bounce in his step, he’s always smiling, got great energy, enthusiastic. I think when you have that, I think players around him will feed off him.”

If Richardson can get comfortable with the playbook and his teammates, hey may be starting games for Indianapolis sooner than later in 2023.