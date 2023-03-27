Shane Steichen: Gardner Minshew is coming in to just compete

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Steichen: Gardner Minshew is coming in to just compete

  
Published March 27, 2023 05:37 AM
nbc_pft_qbneedscale_230323
March 23, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Scale of 1-10” to evaluate how badly teams in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft need to select a QB, featuring the Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Raiders and Falcons.

At this point in the offseason, the Colts are widely expected to be in the quarterback market at the top of the draft.

Indianapolis has the No. 4 overall pick behind the Panthers, Texans, and Cardinals. So, they’re likely to have the third choice of QBs on the board — unless Arizona trades out of the third pick with a quarterback-needy team.

Regardless, the Colts signed Gardner Minshew in free agency, giving the team a viable quarterback who has experience in new head coach Shane Steichen’s offense.

Steichen, however, isn’t putting any labels on Minshew’s role in late March.

“Right now, obviously, he’s coming in to just compete and be the best he can be, you know, and that’s where we’re going,” Steichen told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero at the annual league meeting in Arizona. “That’s where we feel he’s at right now and that’s his role right now .”

While Minshew isn’t the starter heading into the offseason program, Steichen still had plenty of praise for the QB, saying “Gardner’s awesome.”

“I got to spend the two years with him and Philly and just the way he sees the game and processes the game — it’s like a coach you know, he sees it really well,” Steichen said. “He was great. Every time he had a chance to go and play, he played well for us and obviously had a big year in Jacksonville his rookie year. Just a tremendous person, loves the game of football, loves the Xs and Os, so really fortunate to have him with us.”

Minshew appeared in nine games with four starts over the last two years with the Eagles and Steichen calling his plays. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes from 2021-2022, throwing for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.