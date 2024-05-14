 Skip navigation
Shane Steichen: Injury gave Anthony Richardson chance to see things from different perspective

  
Published May 14, 2024 06:41 AM

No one in Indianapolis wanted quarterback Anthony Richardson to miss most of his rookie year with a right shoulder injury, but there’s no way to turn back the clock and get a second chance to stay on the field.

Instead of getting a chance to experience life on the field, Richardson had to rehab his injury and, per head coach Shane Steichen, “try to look at the positive in it.” Steichen said that Richardson had a chance to “look at things from a different perspective” while he was injured and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter told Albert Breer of SI.com that he sees growth in the quarterback as a result.

“To hear him talk through some of the footwork things, all the fundamentals and details of the quarterback position, to hear what he had been working on with the guys that he works out with, and how he was doing that in conjunction with getting back healthy, it didn’t sound like a rookie quarterback who just showed up from the draft,” Cooter said. “Anthony was extremely professional with how he was discussing those things with Cam Turner and some of the other guys around the building. It was evident we didn’t have a rookie on our hands anymore. That was for sure.”

The Colts will prefer for Richardson’s future learning to come on the job because the team tied their future to him in 2023 and the sooner that bet pays off the better in Indianapolis.