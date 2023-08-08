Shane Steichen: Jonathan Taylor didn’t attend practice due to ankle rehab

While Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been on the physically unable to perform list since training camp began, he’s usually been at the team’s practices.

But that wasn’t the case on Tuesday, as reporters on the Indianapolis beat noted that Taylor was not on the field.

According to head coach Shane Steichen, Taylor’s absence was not related to the running back’s current contract dispute with the team. Instead, Taylor was doing some work on his injured ankle.

“If you don’t see him out here, he’s rehabbing,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I think he’s in a good spot.”

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, Taylor is doing his rehab work offsite.

Taylor played only 11 games last year due to his ankle injury.

Steichen did add that he’d like to see Taylor practice during training camp, noting the team just has to see how it goes.

Additionally, Steichen said linebacker Rodney Thomas did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe injury.