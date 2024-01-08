Shane Steichen on Gus Bradley: I believe in continuity

The Colts lost to the Texans on Saturday night, which means head coach Shane Steichen held an end of season press conference on Monday rather than getting to work on preparing for a postseason game.

One of the topics that came up during his time with reporters was defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s future with the franchise. Bradley was a holdover from Frank Reich’s final staff in Indianapolis and he oversaw a defense that helped the Colts finish 28th in points allowed during the 2023 season.

Steichen said “I believe in continuity” when asked about Bradley’s future and repeated it in another answer about the coordinator.

“Like I said, I believe in continuity,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve got a ton of confidence in Gus.”

Steichen did not hire Bradley, but the two were on the Chargers staff together before resuming their relationship in Indianapolis and it sounds like they’ll continue working together in 2024.