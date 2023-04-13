Shane Steichen: Shaq Leonard has been progressing well, no timetable on his return

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shane Steichen: Shaq Leonard has been progressing well, no timetable on his return

  
Published April 13, 2023 05:41 AM
nbc_pft_steichenonlamar_230413
April 13, 2023 08:00 AM
Shane Steichen said the Colts are focused on the draft and players in the building, not Lamar Jackson, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline which QB prospect Indianapolis could be eyeing.

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard’s 2022 was plagued by injury, as he appeared in just three games with one start.

Leonard underwent a second back surgery in November to end his season in the hopes that he’ll be able to come back and play at his usual level in 2023.

On Wednesday, new Colts head coach Shane Steichen provided a small update on the linebacker’s status.

“Shaq has been progressing well ,” Steichen said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “I’m not going to put a timetable on his return.”

Leonard is a three-time, first-team All-Pro and his presence will be critical for a Colts team that finished 15th in yards allowed by 28th in points allowed last season. Leonard admitted after the year ended that he shouldn’t have been playing and should have rested more to give his body time to heal after his first back surgery.

Leonard has spent time in Tampa, Fla. this offseason working to get his body right. Teammate Zaire Franklin, who worked out at the same facility, told reporters, “I know he’s getting after it,” and that Leonard is “feeling good about the work he’s putting in.”

“Last year was a lot for him, both on and off the field,” Franklin said, via Atkins. “I see him in there every day doing everything he can to get back. He’s just taking his time. He has a long road to it, but he’s making some progress and he’ll be ready to go.”