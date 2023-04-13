Shane Steichen: Shaq Leonard has been progressing well, no timetable on his return

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard’s 2022 was plagued by injury, as he appeared in just three games with one start.

Leonard underwent a second back surgery in November to end his season in the hopes that he’ll be able to come back and play at his usual level in 2023.

On Wednesday, new Colts head coach Shane Steichen provided a small update on the linebacker’s status.

“Shaq has been progressing well ,” Steichen said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “I’m not going to put a timetable on his return.”

Leonard is a three-time, first-team All-Pro and his presence will be critical for a Colts team that finished 15th in yards allowed by 28th in points allowed last season. Leonard admitted after the year ended that he shouldn’t have been playing and should have rested more to give his body time to heal after his first back surgery.

Leonard has spent time in Tampa, Fla. this offseason working to get his body right. Teammate Zaire Franklin, who worked out at the same facility, told reporters, “I know he’s getting after it,” and that Leonard is “feeling good about the work he’s putting in.”

“Last year was a lot for him, both on and off the field,” Franklin said, via Atkins. “I see him in there every day doing everything he can to get back. He’s just taking his time. He has a long road to it, but he’s making some progress and he’ll be ready to go.”