Shannon Sharpe vows to be back on TV before NFL season starts

Shannon Sharpe will be back.

The Hall of Fame tight end and former co-host of Undisputed recently vowed to return to TV before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

“I’ll be bck b4 NFL kicks off,” Sharped posted on the social-media outlet formerly known as Twitter, via Jordan Bondurant of BarrettSportsMedia.com. “Do miss talking about things that’s happened in the last month tho. Appreciate the patience and support.”

His former show returns from an extended hiatus on August 28, with what will be a revolving cast of characters across from Skip Bayless. The co-hosts include Richard Sherman and Rachel Nichols, and possibly Keyshawn Johnson or Michael Irvin.

Sharpe has been linked to ESPN, where he apparently would (among other things) joining the cast of characters across from Stephen A. Smith on First Take.