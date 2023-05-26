Shannon Sharpe’s L.A. home was burglarized last week

At a time when Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe has been sued for allegedly defaming Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre after essentially calling Favre a thief, Sharpe has been victimized by thieves.

Hopefully, Favre has an alibi. (I’m joking, Lorenzo.)

According to TMZ.com, Sharpe’s L.A. home was burglarized last week. Thieves allegedly absconded with roughly $1 million in goods, including watches, jewelry, and designer bags.

Sharpe reportedly noticed something wasn’t right after he returned home following a Friday night dinner. Law enforcement saw no obvious signs of forced entry. An investigation continues.

Sharpe has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.