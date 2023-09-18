Shaq Thompson carted off in first quarter on Monday night

The Panthers lost a key defensive player early in Monday night’s game against the Saints.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson was carted off the field at the end of a run by Taysom Hill with just over two minutes to play in the first quarter.

Thompson appeared to be injured when Saints left tackle Trevor Penning rolled into the back of his legs. Penning was engaged with Panthers defensive lineman DeShawn Williams and Williams pushed him to the turf at the tail end of Hill’s seven-yard gain.

The Saints would continue the drive and kick a field goal that tied the score 3-3 with 36 seconds to play in the opening quarter.

UPDATE 7:53 p.m. ET: The Panthers announced Thompson is doubtful to return with a shin injury.