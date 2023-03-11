Shaq Thompson will stay with Panthers on reworked deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shaq Thompson will stay with Panthers on reworked deal

  
Published March 11, 2023 03:36 PM
nbc_pk_bearstradepick_230310
March 10, 2023 06:34 PM
Peter King reacts to the Chicago Bears trading the 2023 No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for four draft picks and, maybe more importantly, and talented wide receiver to pair with Justin Fields.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson’s future with the Panthers was in some doubt heading into this offseason, but it appears the two sides have found a way to continue their relationship.

Thompson was entering the final year of his contract with a cap hit north of $24.46 million and that made him a candidate for release as part of the team’s preparation for free agency. The Panthers took that possibility off the table on Saturday, however.

Carolina announced Thompson will stay with the team on a reworked deal. The details of that new deal aren’t known, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is a two-year deal . When the full terms are known, it will almost certainly result in a lower cap number for Thompson in 2023.

Thompson has spent his entire career with the Panthers after joining the team in the first round of the 2015 draft. He started every game last year and had 135 tackles, a half-sack, and a fumble recovery.