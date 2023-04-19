 Skip navigation
Shaquille Leonard: I feel better than at any point last year

  
Published April 19, 2023 09:55 AM
The 2022 season was a lost one for Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Leonard was sidelined for all but three games as back surgery delayed the start of his year, a concussion knocked him out of his return game and another back surgery brought an end to his season in November. Head coach Shane Steichen said this week that Leonard is progressing well, but that he’s not setting a timetable for his return to action at this point.

At a Wednesday press conference, Leonard said he doesn’t feel all the way back but that his condition has improved a fair amount.

“I feel better than I did at any point last year,” Leonard said.

Getting Leonard back to his previous form would be a big step toward getting the Colts defense in better shape than it was at any point in 2022. It remains to be seen if he gets to that point, but he does appear to be on the right path.