Shedeur Sanders shoots down social media posts about his preferred NFL teams

In the age of social media, it’s easy for anyone to make something up, pass it off as news, and see it spread. In the NFL world, there’s been an increasing number of social media accounts that do no actual reporting but pretend to have inside information.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has shot down one of those pretenders.

Responding to a viral report claiming he had a list of six NFL teams he prefers to play for when he’s drafted next year, Sanders asked a simple question: “When did I say this?”

Sanders never said it. If he does have a preferred list of teams he hope will draft him, he can communicate that as the draft approached, as Eli Manning did before persuading the Chargers to trade him after drafting him. But that’s not something Sanders has said.

Sanders is the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, so he’ll be the subject of many more news reports and social media posts. Football fans who want to stay on top of news about Sanders heading into the draft would be wise to consider the source.