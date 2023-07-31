 Skip navigation
Shelby Harris to visit with Browns

  
Published July 31, 2023 01:16 PM

The Browns may be adding to their defensive front.

Cleveland is bringing in veteran lineman Shelby Harris for a visit, according to Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com.

Harris spent last season with the Seahawks, starting 15 games for the club. He recorded 44 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and six QB hits. He also posted four passes defensed while playing 49 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

A seventh-round pick in the 2014 draft, Harris began his career with the Raiders. He spent some time with the Jets and Cowboys in 2016 before finding a home with the Broncos in 2017 and becoming a key player on their defense. He ended up playing 75 games with 49 starts for the Broncos from 2017-2021.

He was traded to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson deal. The Seahawks released him in March.