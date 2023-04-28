 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shocked to go at No. 5, Devon Witherspoon is happy to be a Seahawk

  
Published April 27, 2023 08:31 PM
nbc_nfldraft_florio5thpick_23042
April 27, 2023 09:02 PM
The Seattle Seahawks build on a strength by adding cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

At pick No. 5, the Seahawks could have taken defensive tackle Jalen Carter. They didn’t.

Instead, Seattle made Devon Withserpoon the first cornerback off the board.

“It was shocking,” Witherspoon told reporters regarding the call from G.M. John Schneider. “It kind of came a little late, but I feel a lot of emotions right now. I’m just very happy and excited. I’m ready to come to
work and be a Seahawk, baby.”

He thinks he’ll be a perfect fit for the team.

“Just because they told me about the culture they have there, the Legion of Boom, and the history they have there,” he said. “I know what it takes to be great like that. There is so much going on right now, I can’t even really describe it, but I am glad that they chose me. I’m just glad that I am going to be a Seattle Seahawk.”

Though undersized, he’s known to be a very physical player, throwing his body around to make tackles.

“That’s just always been me,” Witherspoon said. “You just have to want to tackle. This game is about tackling, defending the run. It’s everything. That’s always been me. I’ve always been confident. I’ve kind of been undersized my whole life so tackling is what I do.”

He’ll be doing plenty of it in Seattle. And he could help form the foundation of a return to a great defense in Seattle.