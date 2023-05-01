 Skip navigation
Signed copies of Father of Mine are now available (this time I mean it)

  
Published May 1, 2023 04:50 PM
Father of Mine

Over the weekend, I posted that signed copies of Father of Mine are available at PremiereCollectibles.com.

I was mistaken . They were available over the weekend to be added to a “wish list.” They are now available to be ordered.

It’s $19.99 , if you want one. (Technically, it’s $19.99 even if you don’t want one.)

The ebook remains a mere $4.99 , and the unsigned print book from Amazon continues to be holding steady at $13.97, a seven-percent drop from the list price.

Those are the options. If you want a signed copy, you can get one . The supply will be limited, primarily because I can’t imagine many will want one. If you are among the not-many who will want one, get cracking.