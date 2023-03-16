Signing of Jacoby Brissett likely takes Commanders out of play for Lamar Jackson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Signing of Jacoby Brissett likely takes Commanders out of play for Lamar Jackson

  
Published March 16, 2023 07:19 AM
nbc_pft_wshbrissettv3_20231603
March 16, 2023 10:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze what Jacoby Brissett’s reported one-year deal with the Commanders indicates about the possibility of Lamar Jackson.

The Commanders have added veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Given the presence of second-year QB1 (for now) Sam Howell, the move presumably takes them out of play for Lamar Jackson.

Brissett’s one-year deal includes a $4.5 million signing bonus and a $3 million, fully-guaranteed base salary. The contract also includes up to $2 million in playing-time incentives, and a $500,000 workout bonus.

That’s $8 million in base pay. It’s a significant investment for the Commanders. A whopping $8 million for one year. With Howell there, it makes a pursuit of Lamar less likely.

Of course, if the Commanders go after Jackson, it will be something that originates with ownership. If Daniel Snyder wants Lamar, Daniel Snyder will pursue Lamar.

Still, the addition of Brissett makes that harder to do. And it fits with the notion that Howell is the guy, if he can earn the job. If he can’t, Brissett (who has proven to be a more-than-capable backup quarterback) will be ready to take over.