Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sione Takitaki agrees to re-sign with Bronwns

  
Published March 14, 2023 11:56 AM
Linebacker Sione Takitaki tore his ACL late last season, but he won’t have to find a new team while recovering from his injury.

Takitaki has agreed to a new deal with the Browns. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that it is a one-year deal for just under $2.6 million.

The Browns drafted Takitaki in the third round of the 2019 draft and he has played in 57 games over his four seasons with the team. Takitaki has started 29 of those games, including eight of the 12 he played before getting hurt last year.

Takitaki has 203 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble over the course of his time in Cleveland.