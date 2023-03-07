 Skip navigation
Six players, including Lamar Jackson, given non-exclusive franchise tag

  
Published March 7, 2023 12:14 PM
Michael Holley and Jim Trotter have harsh words for the Ravens after the team placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, viewing the move as an unnecessary and disrespectful risk.

Six players were given the non-exclusive franchise tag for 2023. No one, not even Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, received an exclusive tag.

The franchise tag deadline passed Tuesday.

Jackson ($32.4 million for 2023), Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ($10.091 million), Jaguars tight end Evan Engram ($11.345 million), Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ($10.091 million), Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($10.091 million) and Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne ($18.937 million) have until July 17 to sign a long-term deal or they will play under the one-year tag.

All six are allowed to negotiate with other teams, but their current team has a right to match. If the team chooses not to match, it is entitled to two first-round draft picks.

That’s why only Jackson is expected to receive interest from other teams.

The six players are in the top half of PFT’s top 100 free agents . At No. 5, Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is the highest-rated free agent on the list who did not receive a tag or agree to a new deal.

The Eagles did not tag a player.

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown, cornerback Jamel Dean, safety Jessie Bates, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers and Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones are among other players who didn’t receive a tag and appear headed to free agency.