Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sixth-round pick Eric Scott Jr. agrees to deal with Cowboys

  
Published May 11, 2023 11:34 AM

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with another member of their draft class.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that sixth-round cornerback Eric Scott Jr. has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. Second-round tight end Luke Schoonmaker also came to terms with Dallas on Thursday.

With their rookie minicamp taking place this week, there should be news of other agreements with draft picks, including first-rounder Mazi Smith, in the near future.

Scott transferred to Southern Miss after spending time at Illinois State and Butler College. He had 27 tackles and two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns during the 2022 season.