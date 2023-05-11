Sixth-round pick Eric Scott Jr. agrees to deal with Cowboys

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with another member of their draft class.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that sixth-round cornerback Eric Scott Jr. has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. Second-round tight end Luke Schoonmaker also came to terms with Dallas on Thursday.

With their rookie minicamp taking place this week, there should be news of other agreements with draft picks, including first-rounder Mazi Smith, in the near future.

Scott transferred to Southern Miss after spending time at Illinois State and Butler College. He had 27 tackles and two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns during the 2022 season.