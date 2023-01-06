Skylar Thompson to start vs. Jets on Sunday

It’s officially Joe Flacco vs. Skylar Thompson in Week 18.

Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed in his press conference that Thompson will be Miami’s starting quarterback for the team’s regular-season finale against the Jets. Though dealing with a finger injury, Teddy Bridgewater has a chance to be the backup for Thompson. Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and is out.

“That’s the plan ,” head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Friday press conference when asked if Thompson will start. “Teddy has been unbelievable in his rehabilitation, so we’re hoping that we’ll have him for the game in a backup role. I feel like he’ll get there, only because of his grit, determination, and really his leadership in this team.”

A seventh-round pick out of Kansas State, Thompson has appeared in six games this season with one start. He’s completed 40-of-74 passes (54.1 percent) for 382 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Last week against New England, he was 12-of-21 for 104 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

With Mike White still dealing with his ribs injury, Flacco is set to start for New York with Zach Wilson as his backup.

The Dolphins will clinch the AFC’s No. 7 seed if they beat the Jets and the Patriots lose to the Bills, or if Miami ties plus a New England loss plus a Pittsburgh loss or tie against Cleveland.

But if the Dolphins do make the postseason, it’s unclear who their starting quarterback would be in the wild card round.

Miami’s full Week 18 injury report will be released later on Friday.