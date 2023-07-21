Snyders call being owners of the Commanders for 24 years “the privilege of a lifetime”

The sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris was seen as a win for everyone, because it brought an end to the Snyder era in the NFL and in Washington. Owners approved the $6.05 billion sale of the team Thursday.

On Friday night, the NFL heard the last from Daniel and Tanya Snyder when they released a joint statement.

“We congratulate the Harris Ownership Group on yesterday’s unanimous League approval of their purchase of the Washington Commanders,” the couple said in a statement released by their PR firm. “We are proud to have built the most diverse leadership group of any NFL team, including having the highest representation of women, underrepresented groups, and the first full-time Black female coach in league history.

“We are immensely grateful to the best fans in football, the Commanders’ faithful, for the passion and unwavering support they have shown for this team and those who represented it on and off the field. From the players who battled every week for that extra inch, to those who worked behind the scenes to enhance every facet of the organization, we thank you for your hard work, dedication and commitment to our team, fans, pursuit of excellence and most importantly, to each other.

“Being stewards of this historic organization for the last quarter century has been the privilege of a lifetime. When we purchased the team nearly 25 years ago, Dan was quoted as saying, ‘I’m a fan. A huge fan. It’s that simple.’ That is as true today as it was then. During our next chapter, we are looking forward to spending time with family and devoting our energy to the causes that matter very much to us, including furthering our long-standing support of breast cancer research.”

During the Snyders’ 24-year ownership, the team went 164-220-2 with six playoff berths, 10 coaches, four federal investigations, two NFL investigations, three team names, 27 starting quarterbacks and only two first-team All-Pros, via research from Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

The Snyders bought the team for $800 million.