Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Solomon Thomas will re-sign with Jets

  
Published March 15, 2023 05:03 PM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230315
March 15, 2023 08:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how seriously the Jets are trying to sign players on Aaron Rodgers’ wish list, including Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

The Jets lost a couple of defensive tackles to other teams this week, but they’ve held onto another one of their free agents at the spot.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Solomon Thomas will re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal worth $3.9 million for Thomas.

Thomas joined the Jets last year and recorded 26 tackles and a half-sack while appearing in every game as a reserve. Thomas was the third overall pick of the 2018 draft by the 49ers and he also spent one season with the Raiders before joining the Jets.

Sheldon Rankins is set to sign with the Texans and Nathan Shepherd will be joining the Saints. The Jets will likely look for more depth at the spot while also working to sign Quinnen Williams to a long-term deal.